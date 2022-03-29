Joe Rogan’s Biracial Stepdaughter Returns to Social Media After N-Word Controversy

*Joe Rogan’s adopted daughter Kayja Rose has reportedly reemerged on social media after she allegedly went MIA weeks before his N-word scandal.

Kayja Rose, 23, is the daughter of Joe’s wife Jessica and late H-town singer, Keven A. “Dino” Conner. After Joe and Jessica tied the knot, he adopted Rose. Over the weekend, Rose posted a series of photos on her Instagram, and it seemingly marked her return to the platform since December 12.

As reported by RADAR, she captioned one self-photo: “Everything beautiful in the world is within you. No one really feels self-confident deep down because it’s an artificial idea,” she wrote.

Kayja continued, “Really, people aren’t that worried about what you’re doing or what you’re saying, so you can drift around the world relatively anonymously: you must not feel persecuted and examined. Liberate yourself from that idea that people are watching you.”

Kayja Rose is an aspiring singer who uses social media to promote her music. She has remained silent about her stepfather catching heat recently for repeatedly using the N-word over the years.

We reported earlier that Rogan headlined an intimate show in Austin, Texas in February and addressed a viral video of him using the racial slur on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan said, as reported by THR. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as fuck. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’

“I haven’t used that word in years,” he added. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves,” he said before going into a bit about labor conditions at overseas cellphone factories, per THR.

Rogan previously said on his podcast that the criticism is part of “a political hit job

“In a lot of ways, this is a relief,” Rogan said to his podcast guest, comic Akaash Singh. “That video [of Rogan saying the N-word in his podcast over the years] had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

Rogan added, “You should apologize if you regret something. I do think you have to be careful not to apologize for nonsense.”