Jesse Williams Ex-Wife Opposes His Request for Lower Child Support

*Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee are sparring once again over monthly child support payments.

Williams has reportedly requested the courts decrease his $40,000 monthly child support payments, which his ex is fighting against. It seems Williams is no longer pulling in a six-to-seven figure income following his exit from “Greys Anatomy,” and Aryan allegedly has no interest in getting a job.

Williams explains in documents obtained by Radar Online that his income from January 2021 to November 2021 was reduced to $660k. He is currently starring in a Broadway play Take Me Out and claims he makes only $1,668 from the show.

“My current income is far from sufficient to maintain a $40,000 per month child support number, especially since I still pay one-half of the children’s private school tuition, the children’s extracurricular activities, medical care, and all of their expenses when they are with me including child-care and my own expenses,” the actor writes.

“I am requesting the court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” said Williams in the docs.

Per the report, Lee’s attorney responded to the request. “[Jesse] left a favorable, coveted, high-paying position on a successful T.V. show, in pursuit of his “own path,” and now seeks to shed his family responsibilities,” the motion reads, according to Radar Online.

Lee also suggests her ex is being selfish by putting his needs before their children.

“In his Request, [Jesse] mentions [Aryn’s] education and prior earnings as a real estate agent. However, he fails to mention that [Aryn] gave up her thriving career in New York for him more than 13 years ago, to relocate to California to support and focus on building his acting career and businesses. Her “income” during the marriage as his unofficial manager, is comparable to her income now,” writes her lawyer, Radar Online reports.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

The ex-couple had reached a child custody agreement — after Aryn sought to strip her ex of joint custody. Their new amended agreement will allow Williams’ children to visit him while in New York to do a Broadway play. He will also have the power to veto COVID-19-related issues with their two kids, TMZ reports.