Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsLGBTIQA+
LGBTIQA+

Florida’s Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Signed by Gov. DeSantis

By Fisher Jack
0

Ron DeSantis - GettyImages
Ron DeSantis – GettyImages

*Florida Gov. #RonDeSantis has officially signed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that restricts LBBTQ topics in the classroom. The law will take effect in July. ⁠

HB 1557, “Parental Rights in Education,” leads the new bill so that parents have better oversight of what their children are taught in the classrooms. Conservatives have argued that HB 1557 is necessary because such topics should be led in a home setting, not classroom discussion. ⁠

According to CNN, “The legislation set off a social and political firestorm in Florida when it was introduced by Republican lawmakers in January. Its passage comes as conservatives around the country are pushing a host of bills that would further marginalize members of the LGBTQ community. DeSantis, a staunch conservative with a history of supporting anti-LGBTQ causes, previously approved legislation targeting LGBTQ Floridians, including an anti-trans sports ban last year.” ⁠

The new law states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Millions of Zombie Crabs Migrate in Cuba Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDr. Carolyn Roberts Traces Long History of Racism in Public Health for Cal Reparations Task Force
Next articleChris Rock’s Comedy Tour in High Demand After Oscar Slap, Ticket Prices Soar
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO