Florida’s Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Signed by Gov. DeSantis

*Florida Gov. #RonDeSantis has officially signed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that restricts LBBTQ topics in the classroom. The law will take effect in July. ⁠

⁠

HB 1557, “Parental Rights in Education,” leads the new bill so that parents have better oversight of what their children are taught in the classrooms. Conservatives have argued that HB 1557 is necessary because such topics should be led in a home setting, not classroom discussion. ⁠

⁠

According to CNN, “The legislation set off a social and political firestorm in Florida when it was introduced by Republican lawmakers in January. Its passage comes as conservatives around the country are pushing a host of bills that would further marginalize members of the LGBTQ community. DeSantis, a staunch conservative with a history of supporting anti-LGBTQ causes, previously approved legislation targeting LGBTQ Floridians, including an anti-trans sports ban last year.” ⁠

⁠

The new law states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

