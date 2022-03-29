Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour in High Demand After Oscar Slap, Ticket Prices Soar

*Tickets for Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy tour have reportedly surged since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday night.
The comedian will kick off his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. Rock has teased that he will perform “all new material” at his Ego Death World Tour that starts this month in Boston, and will conclude in Los Angeles in November. This is his first major comedy tour in at least five years.
“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices,” reads the announcement of the tour from Live Nation, via Ticket News. “With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.”
As reported by New York Post, tickets prices for the tour rose from $46 per ticket on March 18 to $341 on secondary market platform TickPick since the Academy Awards slap incident.
TickPick posted on Twitter, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”
Rock will be joined on his Ego Death World Tour by Kevin Hart as a co-headliner in July.
The joint effort is titled Only Headliners Allowed, and Complex reports that the five-date tour will see the two comedians perform consecutive nights at venues across New York and New Jersey. The performances will start at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21, and conclude at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25. Live Nation presales kick off the day before tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.
“Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game,” wrote Hart on Instagram.
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour Dates – 2022
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC
Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric
Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun
Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre
Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre
Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre
Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*
Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta
Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit
Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center
Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre