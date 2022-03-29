Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce…Again

*Anthony Anderson’s wife of 22 years has decided to pull the plug on their marriage, and the move comes after the couple previously separated but reconciled.

In documents filed last Friday, Anderson’s wife Alvina Anderson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, PEOPLE reports. She is seeking spousal support and wants Anderson to pay for her attorney fees.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents reportedly state.

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson Shares Hilarious Clip of His Ride in Hooptie with Strangers in NYC [WATCH]

Alvina initially filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition and they appeared to be reconciled, E! News reported. However, the marriage remained rocky.

Anthony and Alvina were high school sweethearts and got married in September 1999. They share two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26. When Stewart first filed for divorce, she listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date. In the latest filing, she claims the date of separation is “TBD”.

In 2018, Anthony was accused of assaulting a woman, which he vehemently denied.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to Variety at the time. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

The LA DA ultimately ended its investigation into the matter, with the office saying, “The reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer.”