Monday, March 28, 2022
Will Smith Issues Formal Apology to Chris Rock

By Fisher Jack
*For those who weren’t sure if or when it would happen, today, Will Smit issued a formal apology to Chris Rock after slapping the comedian on the Oscars stage Sunday night in front of the whole world.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: After Assaulting Chris Rock, Will Smith Wins Best Actor | WATCH Tearful Speech

Will Smith (emotional - Oscar night adfter slapping CR) - AFP-Getty
Will Smith (emotional – Oscar night adfter slapping CR) – AFP-Getty

The post continued: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Crisis Mitigation Strategist Zakiya Larry Has FREE Advice for Will and Chris | EURexclusiveLISTEN

 

As we reported, Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to “G.I. Jane.” Will basically (as he says in his apology) lost it because Chris was making fun of his wife’s bald head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss.) In any event, at that point, Smith then ran on stage and slapped the crap out of Rock, and then returned to his seat. But he wasn’t through with Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!” a blistering mad Smith yelled out to Rock once he was seated.

Fisher Jack

