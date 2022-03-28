Diddy ‘Confirms’ Will & Chris Have Settled Differences After Slap Incident

*Whew! It went down at the 2022 Oscars last night, with Will Smith giving Chris Rock a super smack during the live ceremony.

As we previously reported, Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which did not sit well with her husband Will Smith. While presenting the award for best documentary, Rock joked, “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.” Rock then said, “Oh uh,” and laughed as Smith walked toward him on stage and slapped Rock right on the face. Jada has been open about struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Will eventually apologized for his actions and a rep said Chris Rock has decided not to file charges. So, where do the comedians stand with each other now? Well, Diddy aka Brother Love exclusively spoke with @pagesix and said they settled their beef after the wild moment: “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that” Diddy, 52, told the outlet without elaborating on further details of how Smith, 53, and Rock, 57, had reconciled. “It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

Following the wild awards show, Smith attended the Vanity Fair bash with his family and was clearly unfazed by the drama that ensued hours earlier. The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor was seen dancing and rapping along to his song “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

