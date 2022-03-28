Monday, March 28, 2022
Two Cousins Die While ‘Trying To Be Hip’ with Gun During Livestream [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Two young cousins died in what police have called a murder-suicide that was livestreamed from a St. Louis birthday party.

Kuaron Harvey, 14, and Paris Harvey, 12, were playing with the gun live on Instagram early Friday morning when the younger child allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger, killing her cousin. She then shot herself, CBS News reported.

Family members of the victims have slammed the official police statement that the incident was a murder-suicide. Relatives say the two were “trying to be too hip” when the shooting happened, per New York Post

“It was no murder. It wasn’t a suicide,” Paris’ mother, Shinise Harvey, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It was a freak accident. It happened.”

Watch the video report from KSDK News via the YouTube clip above.

OTHER NEWS: ‘Never Find Someone Like You’ Singer Keith Martin Found Dead – He was 55

mother reacts
Mother of Paris Harvey / YouTube screenshot

“It wasn’t a situation where they were arguing or anything like that,” said Susan Dyson, the dead girl’s grandmother. “They were playing with a gun when they shouldn’t have been. Of course, they shouldn’t have been doing it.

“I think it just went off,” Dyson said. “It went off by mistake.”

“No matter how good we raise our kids they still are going to venture off,” Shinise Harvey told the Dispatch.

The two cousins were raised together.

After Kuaron was shot, the video shows Paris reaching for the gun, and it may have accidentally gone off again, the family said. Both girls were shot in the head.

The cousins were always together and making videos to post online, family members said.

Police posted on social media a photo of white lilies on Facebook along with the message: “We are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey who tragically passed away on 3/25/22.”

In an incident report, officers said the two minors were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help the family: One in Paris’ name, the other in Kuaron’s.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

