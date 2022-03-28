Popeyes Responds to Video of Racist Customer Threatening to Lynch a Black Woman [VIDEO]

*Colton Pete Norsworthy from Okeechobee, Glades, FL was captured on camera going on a racist tirade in Popeyes.

In the clip, Norsworth, a white man is seen hurling the N-word at several Black employees at a Popeyes location in Okeechobee, FL., as reported by told TMZ. In the video, Norsworth enters a Popeyes and demand a refund at the register before threatening to beat and lynch a Black woman.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

A white supremacist in Florida threatened to lynch a Black female Popeyes employee. pic.twitter.com/mQpRRdwABp — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 22, 2022

“Your parents raised you like a f***ing n*****,” the man says to the woman who is recording him.

“I’m white. That means I’m automatically better than you, b****,” he says.

The woman tells Norsworthy to “suck a d*ck” and called him a “fat-ass cracker” before he exits the restaurant.

Popeyes officials said the company has zero tolerance for “hateful aggression” at its restaurants. The famed fast-food fried chicken chain is also working with the franchise owner to provide support for employees.

No police report was filed over the incident.

Norsworthy was reportedly in a band called “Built By Design” but following the viral clip, he was allegedly booted from the group.