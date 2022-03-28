Monday, March 28, 2022
Popeyes Responds to Video of Racist Customer Threatening to Lynch a Black Woman [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Colton Pete Norsworthy from Okeechobee, Glades, FL was captured on camera going on a racist tirade in Popeyes

In the clip, Norsworth, a white man is seen hurling the N-word at several Black employees at a Popeyes location in Okeechobee, FL., as reported by told TMZ. In the video, Norsworth enters a Popeyes and demand a refund at the register before threatening to beat and lynch a Black woman.  

Watch the moment via the clip below.

“Your parents raised you like a f***ing n*****,” the man says to the woman who is recording him.

“I’m white. That means I’m automatically better than you, b****,” he says. 

The woman tells Norsworthy to “suck a d*ck” and called him a “fat-ass cracker” before he exits the restaurant. 

Popeyes officials said the company has zero tolerance for “hateful aggression” at its restaurants. The famed fast-food fried chicken chain is also working with the franchise owner to provide support for employees. 

No police report was filed over the incident.

Norsworthy was reportedly in a band called “Built By Design” but following the viral clip, he was allegedly booted from the group. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

