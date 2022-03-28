Nipsey Hussle’s Family in Guardianship Battle Involving Teen Daughter

*The young daughter of late rapper Nipsey Hussle is at the center of a custody war involving family members and the child’s mother.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the teenager’s mother, Tanisha Foster is objecting to the guardianship currently in place for 13-year-old Emani Asghedom. The guardianship consists of Nipsey’s family including his brother, Sam, according to the report.

Nipsey was reportedly in a longtime relationship with actress Lauren London at the time of his death. However, in her filing, Tanisha claims she and the west coast artist had been in a “loving relationship” since the birth of their daughter in 2008.

After Nipsey was murdered by a known gang member in Los Angeles in 2019, Tanisha “allowed a guardianship to take hold giving several of Nipsey’s family members custody of the child,” the outlet writes.

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” the document states.

Shortly after agreeing to the guardianship, Tanisha claims the family started “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

The experience left her side-eying the guardianship agreement and Tanish is now asking a “neutral experience financial planner” to be in charge of Emani’s inheritance from her father. She also claims Nipsey’s family “have frequently demonstrated their disdain” for her in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of Nipsey’s young son.

In the filing, Tanisha says, “I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child. I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

She continues, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

The family had a court date on these issues on March 25.