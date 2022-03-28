Monday, March 28, 2022
Millions of Zombie Crabs Migrate in Cuba Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
swarms of zombie crabs migrate in cuba
YouTube screenshot

*During two years of coronavirus lockdowns, there has been a population boom of zombie crabs around the Bay of Pigs, Cuba, with millions storming a beach, according to locals. 

Here’s more from the New York Post: 

After the island’s spring rains begin, millions of red, yellow and black crustaceans emerge at dawn and dusk and march from the forest across the road and down to Cuba’s southern coast to spawn in the sea. Mass migration occurs after mating because females return to the sea to release their eggs to be hatched where the larvae live as plankton.

“There was very little traffic, and very little tourism,” said Angel Iraola, 46. “There are more crabs now than there have been in many years.”

OTHER NEWS: Missing Woman Found Dead in ATL Home – Suspect Kills Self in Attic | VIDEO

“We have observed that the migrations have had an unusually high density of crabs,” said einaldo Santana Aguilar, a scientist with Cuba’s environment ministry. “It is very likely that the crab populations have recovered and that is why there is such a strong migration now.”

Per the UK Mirror, The ‘zombie’ breed of crab get its name name from fact they host organism for two species of flies who gain nutrients and shelter.”

“We use the mop to scare off the crabs so as not to kill them. They are animals,” said resident Duran Giordanis. 

Check out the video report above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

