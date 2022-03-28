Lizzo Celebrates Premiere of New ‘Big Grrrls’ Show with Hollywood Performance

*Lizzo kicked off the debut of her new Amazon Prime series with a live performance on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday night.

“We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS– it’s been crazy watching the world do our dance. The big grrrl dance trend has over A BILLION VIEWS (.) !!! Keep dancing y’all! And to my big bois.. I see u,” Lizzo captioned a video of herself dancing in the middle of the street with a group of “big grrrls.”

We reported earlier that her new reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” premiered on Amazon on March 25. Here’s the official description of the series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

The casting call for the project read: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

Lizzo previously announced the series on Instagram, writing“Where are all the big girls?” she asked. “That’s what I want to know!”

The full-figured singer signed a deal with Amazon Studios to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post from March 17, Lizzo let fans know that a new album is on the way.

“Oh yeah bitch… I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE!” she wrote.