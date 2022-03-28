Monday, March 28, 2022
K. Michelle Releases Video for New Single ‘Scooch’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*R&B superstar K. Michelle is excited to release the video to her new single “Scooch,” which premiered today on BETHer and BET Soul. Produced by Lil Ronnie, the video is directed by Derek Blanks and gives fans a feel-good visual that brings this new love anthem to life.  K. Michelle treated fans to a YouTube Livestream last night in anticipation of today’s release.

K. Michelle first premiered the new single with a performance on the Emmy-Award-winning show The Real. “Scooch” is the lead single from K. Michelle’s sixth studio album, I’m The Problem, out later this year.

K Michelle (The Real) - screenshot
K Michelle (The Real) – screenshot

Earlier this year, K. Michelle debuted her new television series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, via Lifetime. Executive produced by the R&B chart-topper, K. addresses her struggles with silicone injections that almost took her life on the show and attempts to help desperate men and women correct plastic surgery procedures and get their lives back.
