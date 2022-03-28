Jim Jones Shows Off His ‘Weavahman’ Talents As He Does the Forecast for FOX 5 | WATCH

*Earlier today (Mar. 28), Jim Jones brought his Instagram-famous character “Weavahman Jim” to live TV and gave his iconic “Drip Report.” In 2019, Jim first started reporting the weather on his IG and it became recurring by 2020, during the pandemic.

While appearing on FOX 5 New York to promote his ‘Drip Report’ series on REVOLT (which returned earlier this month), Jim gave his iconic report to FOX’s audience at home. Decked out in some fresh Air Forces, a white long sleeve thermal shirt (aka Long Johns), a green beanie hat, and black stunna shades with an iced out neck, wrists and fingers, Jim “did the weavah.”

In the clip that’s gone viral, Jim scans the country, and calls out NYC for still being in the 20s while Miami remains in the 60s, despite it supposed to be having “beach weather.” To the girls in NYC tryna rock their hair out, he tells them, “Babygirl cover that lace front up, might get a lil’ chilly.” #Socialites, are you here for Weavahman Jim on live TV?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Popeyes Responds to Video of Racist Customer Threatening to Lynch a Black Woman [VIDEO]