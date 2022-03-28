Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Top News

Jim Jones Shows Off His ‘Weavahman’ Talents As He Does the Forecast for FOX 5 | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jim Jones (weather forecast) - screenshot
Jim Jones (weather forecast) – screenshot

*Earlier today (Mar. 28), Jim Jones brought his Instagram-famous character “Weavahman Jim” to live TV and gave his iconic “Drip Report.” In 2019, Jim first started reporting the weather on his IG and it became recurring by 2020, during the pandemic.

While appearing on FOX 5 New York to promote his ‘Drip Report’ series on REVOLT (which returned earlier this month), Jim gave his iconic report to FOX’s audience at home. Decked out in some fresh Air Forces, a white long sleeve thermal shirt (aka Long Johns), a green beanie hat, and black stunna shades with an iced out neck, wrists and fingers, Jim “did the weavah.”

In the clip that’s gone viral, Jim scans the country, and calls out NYC for still being in the 20s while Miami remains in the 60s, despite it supposed to be having “beach weather.” To the girls in NYC tryna rock their hair out, he tells them, “Babygirl cover that lace front up, might get a lil’ chilly.” #Socialites, are you here for Weavahman Jim on live TV?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Popeyes Responds to Video of Racist Customer Threatening to Lynch a Black Woman [VIDEO]

Previous articleWill Smith Issues Formal Apology to Chris Rock
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO