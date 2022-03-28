Monday, March 28, 2022
Jamaica Shades Royal Family: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
*If you’re into comedy you probably know who Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele are. They’re a comedy duo who perform under the stage name Key and Peele. One of my favorite Key and Peele skits is the one where one of them pretends to be President Barack Obama answering questions in a diplomatic, non-offensive way while the other one is in the background translating to viewers what Obama really wants to say straight, no chaser without BS euphemisms.

In real life we spend too much time skin’in and grin’in instead of getting to the point on a lot of things just to make other people feel comfortable. So when I learned about what some Jamaicans wrote in an open letter to the Royal Family I had to talk about it. Key and Peele should create a skit to show what Jamaicans really want to say to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Click on the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.

riversteff

