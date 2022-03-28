Howard Stern Says ‘Will Smith and Trump Are the Same Guy’

*Howard Stern, like you me and the world, has an opinion regarding the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars incident. This morning, Stern likened the shocking moment to former President Donald Trump.

“[Will Smith] open hand, with a lot of force, smacks [Chris Rock] right in the mouth on TV. Now, the first thing I said to myself was ‘What the fuck is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event,” Sten said.

“Not one person came out because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with sh*t. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy,” Stern continued. “He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands, you know, at a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. I mean, calm your f*cking ass down.”

You may not agree with Stern’s assessment, but he’s on to something. It seems as though Smith was given special treatment because of who he is. As you know by now, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Smith had changed her hair due to her struggles with alopecia. Soon after the G.I. Jane joke was made, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock. He then repeatedly screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” With those words and the look on his face, Big Will let the world know it wasn’t a joke.

At this point, people are debating which one was wrong wrong, and one of the most common complaints has to do with the Academy itself. After the slap, nothing, and mean absolutely nothing happened to Smith. He was allowed to stay on the premises and on top of that he was even presented with his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” and given the full amount of time to deliver his speech in which he apologized to the Academy, but not Chris Rock.

No matter who was more in the wrong, the fact that the Academy did nothing to stop this incident and has only issued a lukewarm statement has infuriated many people.

Stern also praised Rock for how he was able to keep his poise. “He got f*cked over,” Stern said.