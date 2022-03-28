Anthony Anderson Shares Hilarious Clip of His Ride in Hooptie with Strangers in NYC [WATCH]

*Anthony Anderson recently shared a hilarious video showing him hitching a ride with a couple of strangers he met at Best Buy in Manhattan.

In the video, Anderson explains that he walked to the electronics store to buy some TVs for his new NYC apartment but after the purchase, he realized he had no way of transporting them back to his pad. That’s when a man named Alex who was ahead of him in the checkout line offered to give the actor a ride home.

Watch Anderson explain what happened next in the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson Reveals He’ll Graduate From Howard University This Spring | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson)

“This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed,” Anderson captioned the post. “What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work! Just another one for the books!”

In the video, Anderson is in the driver’s seat while Alex is sitting on the lap of his companion named Charm, in the passenger’s seat.

“But not only am I driving their car, what y’all need to see is that I’m driving, but the car is in reverse!” Anderson says about Alex’s hooptie, showing the dashboard gear selector on the R. “It’s in reverse!” he continues.

“Those are my TVs in the back as y’all can see right there,” Anderson says. “If I don’t make it back to the set of Law & Order, call the police. This is what they look like,” he jokes about Alex and Charm at the end of the clip.

Famed celebrity stylist June Ambrose commented under the video, “Welcome to nyc brother and I’m glad they didn’t kidnap you.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “These are the best kind of people!!! 😂😂😂- “yeah, we’ll take you”…knowing ain’t no room for you but they gone figure it out.”

A third added, “You better buy them a new car for that.. you got the $$.”

Meanwhile, you can catch Anthony Anderson currently starring in the new season of “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. EST, Thursdays on NBC.