Rihanna: Singer’s Pregnant Doppelganger Spotted in Brazil [VIDEO]

*A video of a Rihanna look-alike went viral over the weekend and the seemingly pregnant woman was spotted in Brazil taking pictures with fans of the singer.

In the video, Rihanna fans surround the mystery woman, with one fan hugging the doppelganger’s fake baby bump.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Rihanna Admits She Will Be ‘Psycho About’ Protecting Her Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

In another video, the look-alike is seen chatting with a local news station in Portuguese as fans continue to crowd around her.

As reported by MadameNoire, commenters under the video were quick to point out to anyone confused that the woman in the video is not the real deal.

“First of all the “REAL RIHANNA” is not letting random people get that close to her and be able to touch her belly,” one person replied to the video in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section.

“It’s the fake security for me,” another user wrote.

“The wig alone let me know it wasn’t her,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and in a new interview with ELLE, RiRi noted that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives franchise,” so her parenting style will be similar to that of series star Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”