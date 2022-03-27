Oscars Producer Will Packer Guarantees You Won’t be Bored with Tonight’s Show | WATCH

*ABC7 sat down with movie/TV producer Will Packer who is also producing this year’s Acadamy Awards which will be broadcast tonight on ABC. Packer says he’s ready.

“Listen, it’s go time,” Packer said. “I’ve been working on this for quite some time so I’m excited. I’m ready. Sunday can’t get here soon enough!”

There’s one thing he knows for sure, the people in the audience and at home around the world will be entertained.

“Here’s the thing a Will Packer produced Oscars may be a lot of things but it’s not going to be boring! That much I can assure you, it’s going to be a good time!” he said.

