Nicole Remy: ‘The Courtship’ Brought Me Closer to My Family | Watch

“The Courtship” has been heating up on airwaves as viewers tune in to see who Nicole Remy will choose as her duke.

In the former NBC series which is now switching to USA Network, Remy heads to a castle in England for a regency-style dating show.

There are 16 contestants vying for the prize – Remy’s heart – and she’s determined to make the right choice by following her feelings. However, her family is along for the journey and she considers their input as well.

“We didn’t always agree, which was stressful sometimes,” Remy stated about her family being apart of the process. “Obviously I want to listen to their opinion and value it, but at the same time remind myself I’m my own woman and I have to make decisions for myself because it’s for my heart.”

Though Remy may have had differing feelings about the contestants from her family, she said the experience brought them closer together.

“I’ll never forget a little behind the scenes moment, my family and I we were all just hanging out on my parents bed in our pajamas like we were little kids, talking and laughing about this whole experience and reminiscing over things…That to me is so special and important because I wanted to develop a closer relationship with my family and that’s what we gained through this experience. That’s been huge for me. Family’s everything to me, so I’m really grateful,” said Remy.

The first two episodes of “The Courtship” have aired on NBC however the remainder of the season will air on USA Network weekly.