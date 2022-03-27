Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Nicole Remy: ‘The Courtship’ Brought Me Closer to My Family | Watch

By Blair Moon
0

“The Courtship” has been heating up on airwaves as viewers tune in to see who Nicole Remy will choose as her duke.

In the former NBC series which is now switching to USA Network, Remy heads to a castle in England for a regency-style dating show.

The Courtship
THE COURTSHIP — “Acts of Chivalry” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Claude Rémy, Claire Rémy — (Photo by: Sean Gleason/NBC)

There are 16 contestants vying for the prize – Remy’s heart – and she’s determined to make the right choice by following her feelings. However, her family is along for the journey and she considers their input as well.

“We didn’t always agree, which was stressful sometimes,” Remy stated about her family being apart of the process. “Obviously I want to listen to their opinion and value it, but at the same time remind myself I’m my own woman and I have to make decisions for myself because it’s for my heart.”

Though Remy may have had differing feelings about the contestants from her family, she said the experience brought them closer together.

THE COURTSHIP
THE COURTSHIP — “First Impressions” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Danny Kim, Nicole Remy — (Photo by: Sean Gleason/NBC)

“I’ll never forget a little behind the scenes moment, my family and I we were all just hanging out on my parents bed in our pajamas like we were little kids, talking and laughing about this whole experience and reminiscing over things…That to me is so special and important because I wanted to develop a closer relationship with my family and that’s what we gained through this experience. That’s been huge for me. Family’s everything to me, so I’m really grateful,” said Remy.

The first two episodes of “The Courtship” have aired on NBC however the remainder of the season will air on USA Network weekly.

Previous articleWande’s New Single ‘They Didn’t Know II’ Celebrates Christians Who are Young, Bold, and Unashamed! | LISTEN
Next articleLisa Leslie Told Not to Make Big Fuss Over Britney Griner’s Russian Detainment | VIDEO
Blair Moon

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO