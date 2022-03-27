Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAward Shows
Award Shows

Just For You: 94th Oscars Fun Facts

By Fisher Jack
0

94th Oscars at Dolby Theater (Al Sieb)
94th Oscars at Dolby Theater (Al Sieb)

*You didn’t ask for it, but here it is, anyway. 94th Oscar Facts!

More than 5,000 production staff, broadcast technicians, stagehands, associate directors, stage managers, hair & makeup staff, costumers, performers, singers, dancers, musicians, stand-ins, ushers, pages, catering staff, security, building staff, Motion Picture Academy staff, valets, seat fillers, and vendors work on the Academy Awards.

55 cameras are used across the Oscars, Pre Show, Digital Show and International Feeds.

12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production.

It requires 30 days to load in, set up, rehearse and strike the show.

All electrical power is provided by Los Angeles DWP. In the event of a power failure, a dual UPS backup system is used saving hundreds of hours of generator time and diesel fuel use.

14 miles of fiber optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: An ‘Uncensored’ Taye Diggs Speaks on PAIN of Being Called ‘White Boy’ | WATCH

1,500 lighting instruments and 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show.

There are over 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing on this year’s show.

More than 45 presenters participate in Saturday rehearsals.

The orchestra rehearses & records at the world-famous Capitol Studios in Hollywood prior to moving into the Dolby Theatre.

The stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep.

There’s a 32-foot wide elevator on-stage that descends 50 feet into the basement to assist in changing scenery.

The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric.

The on-stage video wall surface totals 2,400 square feet

There are more than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet created in custom “academy” red.

It takes 600 man-hours to install and remove the carpet. The entire length of carpet is cleaned the morning of the show.

There’s a 70 person COVID team administrating over 14,000 PCR tests for the cast & crew

More than 200 countries air the Oscars, many of them live.
source: sunshinesachs.com

Previous article‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Celebrates 30 Years – Director and Star Reminisce Over ’90s Sports Classic
Next article‘Never Find Someone Like You’ Singer Keith Martin Found Dead – He was 55
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO