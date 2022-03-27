Just For You: 94th Oscars Fun Facts

*You didn’t ask for it, but here it is, anyway. 94th Oscar Facts!

More than 5,000 production staff, broadcast technicians, stagehands, associate directors, stage managers, hair & makeup staff, costumers, performers, singers, dancers, musicians, stand-ins, ushers, pages, catering staff, security, building staff, Motion Picture Academy staff, valets, seat fillers, and vendors work on the Academy Awards.

55 cameras are used across the Oscars, Pre Show, Digital Show and International Feeds.

12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production.

It requires 30 days to load in, set up, rehearse and strike the show.

All electrical power is provided by Los Angeles DWP. In the event of a power failure, a dual UPS backup system is used saving hundreds of hours of generator time and diesel fuel use.

14 miles of fiber optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure

1,500 lighting instruments and 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show.

There are over 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing on this year’s show.

More than 45 presenters participate in Saturday rehearsals.

The orchestra rehearses & records at the world-famous Capitol Studios in Hollywood prior to moving into the Dolby Theatre.

The stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep.

There’s a 32-foot wide elevator on-stage that descends 50 feet into the basement to assist in changing scenery.

The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric.

The on-stage video wall surface totals 2,400 square feet

There are more than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet created in custom “academy” red.

It takes 600 man-hours to install and remove the carpet. The entire length of carpet is cleaned the morning of the show.

There’s a 70 person COVID team administrating over 14,000 PCR tests for the cast & crew

More than 200 countries air the Oscars, many of them live.

source: sunshinesachs.com