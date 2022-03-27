Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

It Was Nice, but it’s All Over – North Carolina ENDS Saint Peters’ Cinderella Run | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0


*North Carolina ended the Saint Peter’s Cinderella run in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

No. 8 seed Tar Heels defeated the No. 15 seed Peacocks 69-49 in the Elite Eight to set up a historic rivalry showdown with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — the all-time winningest coach in men’s Division I college basketball — and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

This will be the first time the two rivals meet in the NCAA men’s tournament.

The Tar Heels were led by center Armando Bacot, who finished with 20 points and 22 rebounds.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Oakland Sisters Build on BBQ Legacy of Mother Dorothy King

St Peters Vs North Carolina - Getty
St Peters Vs North Carolina – Getty

On Saturday, Krzyzewski advanced to his record-setting 13th Final Four appearance after the Blue Devils defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 78-69 in the Elite Eight. Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of this season after leading the men’s program to five national championships in 42 seasons — in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, according to the NCAA.

Earlier on Sunday, No. 1 seed Kansas defeated No. 10 seed Miami 76-50 to advance to the 16th Final Four in program history. The Jayhawks will face No. 2 seed Villanova, who defeated No. 5 seed Houston 50-44 on Saturday night.

The Final Four is scheduled for April 2 and the national championship is slated for April 4 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAfter Assaulting Chris Rock, Will Smith Wins Best Actor | WATCH Tearful Speech
Next articleMissing Woman Found Dead in ATL Home – Suspect Kills Self in Attic | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO