Sunday, March 27, 2022
Beyoncé’s Oscar Opening Made Us Realize How Much She’s Missed | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — What happens when you mix Beyoncé, the woman who gave us “Lemonade” with the legendary tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams?

You get a full-on performance of the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard,” brought to the world from a tennis court in Compton, California where the Williams sisters honed their craft.

Bey, along with her dancers, backup singers and musicians got in “Formation” with the super-tight choreography and top-tier vocals we have come to expect from the legendary artist.

Beyonce Oscar – screenshot

Dressed in a neon green gown (the color of a tennis ball) with matching feathers and gloves, she was backed up by a live band and dancers all dressed in the same color.

She also wore a giant diamond garter on her thigh.

“King Richard” tells the story of the Williams sisters’ father, who helped to shape them into two of the most successful tennis stars in the history of the sport.

Will Smith is up for best actor for the role of Richard Williams.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

