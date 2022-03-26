Saturday, March 26, 2022
Pepsi and IHOP Collabo Results in Maple Syrup Flavored Soda

By Fisher Jack
Pepsi-iHop (maple syrup soda)
*Pepsi announced a collaboration with IHOP on a Maple Syrup Cola after releasing distinctive tastes like Salty Watermelon,  Ice Cucumber, and Mojito.⁠

The new flavor will appeal to both soda and pancake fans alike, with the drink “combining the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel overtones of a Pepsi.”⁠

“At IHOP, we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging, and joy when they dine with us,” said Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s chief marketing officer.⁠

Pepsi-iHop (maple syrup soda & pancakes)
“We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”⁠

Despite its popularity, the drink won’t be available on store shelves. Instead, Pepsi and IHOP will give away 2,000 cans of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola online.⁠

Users are encouraged to share photos or videos of their pancake stacks on social media using the hashtags #ShowUsYourStacks and #PepsiSweepstakes while tagging @IHOP

