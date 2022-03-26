Pepsi and IHOP Collabo Results in Maple Syrup Flavored Soda

*Pepsi announced a collaboration with IHOP on a Maple Syrup Cola after releasing distinctive tastes like Salty Watermelon, Ice Cucumber, and Mojito.
The new flavor will appeal to both soda and pancake fans alike, with the drink “combining the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel overtones of a Pepsi.”
“At IHOP, we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging, and joy when they dine with us,” said Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s chief marketing officer.
“We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”
Despite its popularity, the drink won’t be available on store shelves. Instead, Pepsi and IHOP will give away 2,000 cans of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola online.
Users are encouraged to share photos or videos of their pancake stacks on social media using the hashtags #ShowUsYourStacks and #PepsiSweepstakes while tagging @IHOP
