‘P-Valley’ Returns for Second Season with New Faces | LOOK

*After a break lasting two years, “P-Valley” returns for its second season, with a few new cast members. The new faces are Shamika Cotton, John Clarence Stewart, and Miracle Watts (in her television debut). The trio is set to have recurring roles.

Stewart is set to play Big Teak, a member of Murda’s crew who is recently paroled and is now trying to adapt to a new life as a free man.

Cotton will play a talented artist in an unconventional marriage with Coach, her best client, but who still forms a dubious connection with Mercedes. Watts is to play Big Bone, an ambitious firefighter.

“P-Valley” debuted in the summer of 2020 and went on to become one of the year’s best and most critically acclaimed shows. It stands because of the way it puts those who are often overlooked by society at the center of its incredible story, and reveals how they support themselves and their communities.

The Starz series is created by Katori Hall and based on Hall’s play “Pussy Valley.” It is set at The Pynk, a troubled strip club deep in the Mississippi Delta that is run by the gender-fluid Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan).

The successful first season is about the club and its employees, together with its star dancer (Brandee Evans), who is said to be considering quitting to start her own dance studio. The season climaxes when Uncle Clifford defaults on payments and almost loses the club as opportunistic, greedy developers flock about like vultures.

“P-Valley’ elevates the stories of people often deemed unworthy — poor Black people, country folk, non-binary individuals, and of course strippers — to show their full humanity, resilience, and tenderness,” states TV Guide in its review of the first season.