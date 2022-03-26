Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeBusinessUrban Business
Business

EURVideoNews: Oakland Sisters Build on BBQ Legacy of Mother Dorothy King

By Fisher Jack
0

Everett & Jones BBQ
The owner of Oakland’s Everett & Jones BBQ, Dorothy King, left a legacy her daughters are now building upon. (ABC7)

*In the Bay Area, Women’s History Month is being highlighted by an ABC7 story of an East Bay icon who left a legacy her daughters are now building upon. Dorothy King was a force. Owner of Oakland’s Everett & Jones BBQ, she was a businesswoman, activist, community leader and so much more. To four sisters, she was mom.

And when you ask them what they’re proudest of?

“This space,” says King’s daughter Nina Moore. “My mother didn’t have no money when she got this space and my grandmother told her why don’t you not get this space? It’s too big and it’s too much money and they’re not gonna lend a Black woman that much money. And she took her to a space at Hilltop Mall in the food court. And my mom started crying and said no, I want this space. And she got this space.”

Get the FULL story via the video report below

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Pissed Off NWA Punches Southwest Employee At Atlanta Airport | WATCH

Previous article‘P-Valley’ Returns for Second Season with New Faces | LOOK
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO