EURVideoNews: Oakland Sisters Build on BBQ Legacy of Mother Dorothy King

*In the Bay Area, Women’s History Month is being highlighted by an ABC7 story of an East Bay icon who left a legacy her daughters are now building upon. Dorothy King was a force. Owner of Oakland’s Everett & Jones BBQ, she was a businesswoman, activist, community leader and so much more. To four sisters, she was mom.

And when you ask them what they’re proudest of?

“This space,” says King’s daughter Nina Moore. “My mother didn’t have no money when she got this space and my grandmother told her why don’t you not get this space? It’s too big and it’s too much money and they’re not gonna lend a Black woman that much money. And she took her to a space at Hilltop Mall in the food court. And my mom started crying and said no, I want this space. And she got this space.”

