Saturday, March 26, 2022
EURVideoNews: Investigation Helps Lead to Philadelphia Contractor’s Arrest

By Fisher Jack
Homeowner Cheated by Contractor
Homeowner Cheated by Contractor (John Rodriguez) – screenshot

*A general contractor is facing charges, accused of defrauding people out of more than $400,000.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, Juan Rodriguez victimized at least 10 people, including a woman whose home was damaged in a fire.

Rodriguez is now facing 13 counts of home improvement fraud as well as 11 counts of theft by deception.

John Rodriguez - screenshot
John Rodriguez – screenshot

The Action News Troubleshooters have been warning you about Rodriguez since 2017, after multiple people complained that he took their money without ever finishing the job.

The district attorney’s office even named our report in the arrest affidavit.

“I don’t want to be portrayed like I’m a bad contractor,” said Rodriguez in February 2021.

Get MORE vis the video report below.

Fisher Jack

The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

