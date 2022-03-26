Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama Now Writing for His New Amazon Series

*Donald Glover is dishing on his upcoming TV projects with Amazon. In a recent interview, the “Atlanta” star praised Malia Obama’s writing style, and confirmed previous speculation that she’s assisting him with writing on the Amazon series. While discussing the upcoming projects, Donald confirmed Malia’s presence in the writing room and says he sees success in her future stating:

“She’s an amazingly talented person…She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

He continued:

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon….Her writing style is great.” Donald’s brother, Stephen Glover – who he frequently collaborates with – is also in writers room for the Amazon series. He had this to say regarding Malia’s contributions to the show:

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room. And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

