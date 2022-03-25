Friday, March 25, 2022
Truths Found in ‘The Lost City’ | WATCHtrailer

By Marie Moore
L-r, Channing Tatum, Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph star in Paramount Pictures' "THE LOST CITY."
*Truth be told, a lot of facts can be found in “The Lost City.” But let me first begin by saying when you go to see a movie with low expectations, the outcome is usual more satisfactory. So, I did find myself laughing much more than I expected.

However, keeping it real, “The Lost City” just conjures up all the other films based on pillagers and hunters that take and steal from others. In fact, in the “The Lost City” Production Notes, Daniel Radcliffe (Abigail Fairfax) even says, “Fairfax is just this terrible, entitled colonialist.”

We all know only too well how the colonialists continue to rule in all aspects of people of color lives. Just look at what’s happening with the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings and the abuse Ketanji Brown Jackson is receiving at the hands of the colonialists’ progeny. Or the colonialists’ stance on Critical Race Theory, or voter rights suppression.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliff star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

There is an interesting dynamic, nonetheless, in “The Lost City” that the cast share in real life. Sandra Bullock (Loretta Sage) has two Black kids, Brad Pitt (Jack Trainer) has a Black daughter, and Channing Tatum (Alan/Dash) is dating Zoe Kravitz. “The Lost City” centers around the reclusive author Loretta, who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring cover model Alan—a takeoff on the real-life Fabio.

When Loretta comes down with writer’s block, her best friend and Publisher, marketing guru Beth Hatten (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) insists that she attend a book convention to get the juices flowing. Once there, she is kidnapped by billionaire Fairfax who is seeking the mythical Crown of Fire and believes Loretta can decipher a clue to its remote island location. Thus begins the film’s arduous journey and hijinks to find it.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film also stars Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. “The Lost City” is in theaters now.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

