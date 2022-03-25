‘SNL’ Taps Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael as Hosts for April

*Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal have been tapped as hosts of Saturday Night Live in April.

Carmichael and musical guest Gunna will kick things off on April 2. Gyllenhaal will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the second time on April 9, with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.

Lizzo will serve as both host and performer on April 16.

Meanwhile, her new reality series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” premieres on Amazon on March 25.

READ MORE: Lizzo Admits Her ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Depression’ ‘Didn’t Go Away’ with Fame

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official description of the series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

“It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” Lizzo tearfully tells the cast in the preview. “You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy.” As the camera cuts to a contestant, they add, “You don’t have to be light-skinned. You don’t have to be skinny. You’re just beautiful the way you are.”

The casting call for the project read: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

Lizzo previously announced the series on Instagram, writing“Where are all the big girls?” she asked. “That’s what I want to know!”

The full-figured singer signed a deal with Amazon Studios to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”