Friday, March 25, 2022
Saint Peter’s Beats Purdue – First 15 Seed Ever to Reach Elite 8 | VIDEO

*(CNN) — It’s likely that before this month, many sports fans had not heard of Saint Peter’s, a university in Jersey City, New Jersey, with an enrollment of 2,637.

That’s all changed now if you’ve been following the men’s NCAA tournament. The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team has made history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, upsetting the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Peacocks, the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in history, will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the Elite Eight on Sunday. This is the program’s fourth NCAA tournament appearance overall.

After nearly a month between games from December 18 to January 14, SPU had gone 18-5 in the 2022 calendar year to win the MAAC title and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

Saint Peter’s busted many brackets in the round of 64 last week when the Peacocks stunned No. 2 seed Kentucky. They then upset No. 7 seed Murray State in the round of 32.

