Raven-Symoné Walks Off Set of ‘Raven’s Home’ to Protest of Florida’s ‘Don’t Groom Kids’ Bill [VIDEO]

*Raven-Symoné and the cast and crew of her show “Raven’s Home” walked off the set in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

As reported by Aljazeera.com, the “Parental Rights in Education” bill limits “classroom instruction” on “sexual orientation or gender identity”.

Classroom instruction regarding adults’ views on sex and gender “may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” per the bill.

The bill reportedly does not specify what age is considered appropriate for children to be groomed by their teachers, some of whom are sexual predators. According to the report, it prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner”.

“The bill allows parents to sue a school district, at the school district’s expense, if they believe the measure is not being enforced,” per Aljazeera.com.

LGBTQ+ employees of the Walt Disney Company have been staging walkouts and protesting Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill. They called on the company to stop “construction and investment in the state of Florida until hateful legislation is repealed”.

Disney responded by suspending political contributions in Florida and made clear in a statement that the company opposes “any legislation that infringes on basic human rights”.

Raven shared the video above on Instagram showing herself and several colleagues protesting the bill. She captioned the clip: “In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out. In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for [sic].”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the goal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, aka “Don’t Groom kids” is to “empower parents” in their children’s education, as reported by SandraRose. Per the outlet, “The bill’s supporters say the law is important because it imposes restrictions on would-be predators who seek out teaching jobs to gain access to minor children.”