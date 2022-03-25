Friday, March 25, 2022
He Ain’t Loyal – Bow Wow Wishes He’s Stayed with Snoop Instead of JD

By Fisher Jack
Bow Wow - JD - Snoop
Bow Wow – JD – Snoop

*Bow Wow recently answered a lot of fans’ questions on Twitter about being signed to Death Row and his work relationship with Jermaine Dupri.

A Twitter user asked the rapper, “If you could go back and change anything from the past, what would it be?” Bow Wow responded saying, “Stayed w. Snoop and never signed to anybody else.”

Fans seemed to be shocked by that response being that Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow have a lot of history together. One Twitter user commented back saying, “Lol oh nah you and jd chemistry is different…SoSoDef was perfect for u” which lead Bow Wow to respond saying, “Me and jd have no work chemistry. I ain’t work with that boy in year’s. He do him and I do me.”

