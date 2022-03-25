Friday, March 25, 2022
‘Better Nate than Ever’ Stars Share Casting Reactions! | Watch

By Tifarah Dixon
* “Forget New York, I’m just trying to survive 7th Grade!”

Sometimes following your dreams can feel hopeless and tiring but we’ll see just how far dreams can take you when “Better Nate than Ever” premiers on Disney Plus April 1st.

Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) is your anything-but-average 13-year-old. He’s perhaps the only boy in 7th grade who can recite any Broadway musical in its’ entirety! His best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) shares his respect for the theater but doesn’t crave the spotlight as much as he does. One day she tells him there’s an open casting-call for the Broadway Musical production of “Lilo & Stitch” in New York.

Better Nate Than Ever (2022)

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to the stars about their filming experience and love of musicals.

TD: Rueby your character loves Broadway Productions and this film references different musicals. Did you need to binge-watch and do homework to become familiar with different musicals or are you a natural fan?

RW: I’ve always loved Broadway. Broadway has always had a dear place in my heart! I love any Broadway show, musical theater production, and any play. I didn’t need to do a lot of research because I was already well-versed in that world. 

TD: Aria, I think everybody needs a Libby in their life! What was your favorite thing about her?

AB: I don’t even know where to begin. I love the way she constantly supports Nate! The way she does it is similar to the way I try to support my friends. I think everyone can be a little bit more Libby- like. Everyone can put themselves aside for a moment to support other people and not lose themselves while supporting others.

Log-in to your Disney Plus account next Friday and stream the Tim Federle written and directed film “Better Nate than Ever.”

 

