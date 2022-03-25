After Ye Grammy Cancellation Damon Dash Says ‘We Can Make Our Own Grammys’

*Damon Dash disagrees with the #Grammys removing #KanyeWest from their lineup, claiming they have no right to judge him or any other hip-hop artist.

According to TMZ, Dash told the outlet that artists should cancel the whole awards show and “We make our own Grammys.”

Even though Kanye is still allowed to be in attendance at the show, he can no longer perform. Dash suggested that Ye not even attend the show and skip it altogether.

Despite being previously nominated for a Grammy, Damon admits he did not attend because he believes the Grammys are outdated and out of touch with hip hop.

According to Dash, he is tired of Academy execs deciding who’s hot and who’s not in the hip hop industry.

“They gotta respect our culture,” he said.

Many people have come to Ye’s defense, including Grammys host Trevor Noah, who Kanye chastised online and said he wanted the rapper to be “counseled rather than canceled.”

In addition to Dash’s support, J. Prince called on hip-hop artists, including Ye, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, to protest against the Grammys and host an anti-Grammys concert on Tuesday.

