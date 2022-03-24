Would You Believe it?! Colin Kaepernick Catching Interest from NFL Teams

*#ColinKaepernick, who has been a free agent for the past five years, is gradually gaining interest from NFL teams.

Recently, a few coaches contacted Kaepernick’s trainer and friend, #DavidRobinson, to learn more about his performance on the field.

“A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked,” Robinson revealed. “[Kaepernick] definitely has the ability to play on somebody’s roster. Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys that we got on our roster right now and can play.”

In 2017, after opting out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick has been unable to sign with another NFL team. His status as a free agent has led to speculation that he was blackballed because of his national anthem protest against police brutality.

Throughout the years Kaepernick has poured his energy into activism, never ever giving up on his dreams to play football. Just a few weeks ago, the former football player posted on Twitter that he was looking to train with NFL players again.

“For The past 5 years, I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” wrote Kaepernick. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

In the past few weeks, he has been seen working out with Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants, Josh Dobbs, and others.

