Regina King to Co-Host 2022 Met Gala with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda

*Regina King has been tapped to serve as a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala.

The Academy Award-winning actress will host alongside actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Met Gala will take place in NYC on the first Monday in May. The event is expected to be King’s first public appearance since the death of her son in January.

As reported by MadameNoire, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, fashion designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, will continue as honorary co-chairs.

Vogue announced Thursday that theme of this year’s exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is the second part of “the Met’s thoughtful homage to our country’s history.”

2022 met gala theme is gilded glamour and will focuse in 1870-1900 i see pic.twitter.com/hnCQ7eplZL — veryVal (@madvalgo) March 17, 2022

The exhibit will include “cinematic vignettes” designed by film directors including King, Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Julie Dash, and Chloé Zhao. This year’s fundraiser is a follow-up to last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, presented by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The gala is held to raise funds for the museum.

Part one of the exhibit opened in September and was titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was originally set to launch in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

Gilded Glamour is the theme and dress code this year, a nod to the Gilded Age of 1870 to 1900. Per Elle, “‘gilded’ does not mean ‘golden,’ but rather a thin covering of gold veneer.”

“The name [of this year’s event] also nods to the hypocrisy of the age, during which the facade of wealth couldn’t hide immense income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism,” the outlet noted.

The Met’s Anthology of Fashion exhibit will be available for public review on May 7.