R. Kelly Serenades Daughter of Fellow Inmate Over the Phone [VIDEO]

*A TikTok user has revealed that R. Kelly and her father are incarcerated together, which led to the disgraced singer reportedly serenading her over the phone.

“R. Kelly did me the favor and [sang] for me because he and my dad are serving time together,” TikTok user @Jizzlezoldykk, from New York City, told The New York Post.

“[It wasn’t] for any other weird reason,” she said of the moment, video of which she shared online.

“And it wasn’t for money,” she added.

“I got him on the phone, and I just asked him if he could sing for me,” the woman said. “He did sing for me. It wasn’t for commissary, it wasn’t for money. He’s just a really nice dude [and a] genuine guy.”

Check out her R. Kelly moment via the clip below.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Per the now-infamous footage, which has amassed over 895,000 views on TikTok alone, the woman asks a voice she claims is the incarcerated Grammy winner to regale her with an impromptu performance of his lesser-known ditty “Love Letter.” She titled the post “When your dad goes to the same prison as R. Kelly,” and wrote “#RKelly free him tho” as the caption.

Many social media users have condemned her for sharing the clip.

“Letting R. Kelly sing to your daughter from his prison cell is actually crazy,” wrote one Twitter user, as reported by The Post.

“Nah the weirdest part about R. Kelly on the prison phone singing for commissary is the girl recording the video of him singing even sounds underage. Am I the only one to notice this?” another tweeted.

The woman said she opted to share the video because “I just wanted to make a video with positive vibes. Something that everybody could laugh at.”

She told The Post that to avoid “legal trouble” she may remove the clip from her TikTok profile.

“My dad had mentioned that he was there and he had just started singing before his daughter left, and everybody was laughing,” she said. “It was kind of like a funny moment.”

R. Kelly was found guilty in September on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He’s currently jailed without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced in May.