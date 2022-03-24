EURVideoNews: Newsom Gas Rebate Plan Means $800 for California Car Owners

*Whew Lord! Help is on the way. On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his gas rebate plan, which would send California car owners up to $800 from the state to help offset record high gas prices.

Registered owners would get $400 per vehicle, capped at two vehicles. Even people who own electric vehicles or others that don’t use gasoline would also qualify. On the other hand, most businesses with fleets of vehicles would not be eligible. 🙁

Regular grade gas is a state-record $5.88 per gallon in California, highest in the nation and about $2 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Max Darrow has more via the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Biden Harris Administration Unveils Task Force Action Plan to Combat Appraisal Bias