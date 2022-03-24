Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeFinancial
California Government

EURVideoNews: Newsom Gas Rebate Plan Means $800 for California Car Owners

By Fisher Jack
0

Gavin Newsom - Gas Prices
California Governor Gavin Newsom

*Whew Lord! Help is on the way. On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his gas rebate plan, which would send California car owners up to $800 from the state to help offset record high gas prices.

Registered owners would get $400 per vehicle, capped at two vehicles. Even people who own electric vehicles or others that don’t use gasoline would also qualify. On the other hand,  most businesses with fleets of vehicles would not be eligible. 🙁

Regular grade gas is a state-record $5.88 per gallon in California, highest in the nation and about $2 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Max Darrow has more via the video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Biden Harris Administration Unveils Task Force Action Plan to Combat Appraisal Bias

Previous articleR. Kelly Serenades Daughter of Fellow Inmate Over the Phone [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO