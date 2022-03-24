Friday, March 25, 2022
Jazz, Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop Performances Sat., April 16, 2022 at ‘ULMII Entertainment Conference Via Zoom

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Uplifting Minds II logo

*The 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference to showcase performances from Jazz, Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop artists via Zoom Saturday, April 16, 2022 between 1-3pmEST/10-12noonPST. Presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, the free event offers a Q&A Session with the entertainment industry panelists, a Professional Talent Showcase (sponsored by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and No Idea Music Group) and a National Talent Competition where singers, songwriters, dancers or actors compete for the 2022 “ULMII Best Artist” award and over $17,500 valued in products and services.

Performers include Jazz singer/songwriter Elisa Gomez Taylor (Los Angeles), B4GMG’s rapper Jay Wiz (Cincinnati), and NIMG’s Nova, Maddie, Felix and Ayetone (Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago) during the Professional Talent Showcase. So far, for the talent competition performers to sign up include rapper Queen Nadia (Canada), actress Kah’ Ni Myers-Rich (New Jersey), singer/songwriter/guitarist Sonny Dumarsais (New Jersey), and rapper King Moosa aka Brian Mitchell (Illinois). The panelists that will judge the competition consist of legendary Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows (Shanachie Entertainment); Houston Judge Dedra Davis, a veteran entertainment attorney and current circuit court judge for the state of Houston (www.MusicLW.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, whose client is a multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor and filmmaker (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group and Entertainment Contract Specialist (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); soprano opera singer Cheryl Warfield, who has performed on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera House (www.MoreOpera.com); Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (www.EURweb.com), who began in entertainment as a pioneering syndicated radio show jockey; Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment), who managed Talib Kareem to include co-writing/producing Solange Knowles first album/single “Solo Star” and joining the Jive Records Pop group Imajin; actress/dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0, The Shield) who has upcoming roles on Hallmark and Apple TV+ projects (www.MaritadeLara.com), and multi-Award winning Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), whose credits as an actor include Emmy nominated PBS series The Abolitionist and a project for DreamWorks and as a filmmaker he has garnered over 20 awards for his short films.

To see if you qualify to compete in the next ULMII Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition or if you want to perform in the Professional Talent Showcase log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email [email protected]. To RSVP to the limited space Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com. You can also leave a detailed message at 562-424-3836 and someone will return your call. www.UpliftingMinds2com

# # #

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

[email protected]

Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

