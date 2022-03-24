Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Found Explicit DMs on Son’s Instagram [VIDEO]

*Gabrielle Union appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday and discussed how she and her husband Dwyane Wade manage the social media accounts of their kids.

Union is stepmother to Wade’s children from a previous relationship, Zaya, 14, and son Zaire, 20. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

Union explained to Barrymore that when Zaire was a teenager, she and Wade were shocked by all the explicit direct messages he received.

“When [Zaire] turned 16, all he wanted was his own Instagram. We set it up through my husband’s account so we could see his DMs,” Union said on the show — watch below.

“We were all up and through his DMs,” she admitted, going on to compare the messages to the hit HBO show “Euphoria”. “And let me tell you, as much as folks were like ‘Euphoria‘s not realistic,’ that show Euphoria was all up and through my child’s comments. Pretty accurate for teens.”

“Euphoria” centers on a group of hypersexual high school students with drug addiction issues.

“Scary, yes I know, but if you can get into those DMs, try,” Union added.

When it comes to Wade’s transgender child Zaya, Union said the teenager “can only see comments from people that she follows.” So unless she follows you, you cannot leave a comment.”

Wade previously spoke about his parenting style in a November interview with PEOPLE.

“I think kids appreciate when you try to get to know them,” Wade said. “And you know what I’ve always tried to do with my kids, from Zaire all the way down to Xavier, from Kaav and Zaya, I try to meet them where they’re at, and I don’t try to always bring them to where I want them to be, or my world.”