So Sad: Wendy Williams Demands Funds from Wells Fargo & Blasts Mgnt: ‘This is Not Fair’ | WATCH

*As we’ve previously learned, Wendy Williams has been in a battle with members of her team and Wells Fargo, who has withheld her funds from her, claiming she’s struggling with her mental health. Wendy has consistently denied any truth to their claims and is again blasting the banking company and now-ex-members of her team.

Taking to her Instagram, Wendy said “When I started to ask questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right.”

Wendy added, “This guy named Bernie Young… I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good and this is not fair at all. And then there’s this person — a former doctor had medical information about me, that I never even got. It was sent over to Lori Schiller. So, I haven’t gotten this stuff. I fried the doctor and again, all I want to know is where is my money. This is not right. And certainly, this is not fair.” Wendy continued, “Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me. This is not right and certainly this is not fair. The New York Court system … without evidence they’re being weird to me. They took all this information and continued, with what’s going on with me, based on what Wells Fargo is doing .. this is not fair. The New York Court is treating me like they did … in the King Fu Judge Case. That’s not right and that is not fair. Lori Schiller, Bernie Young and Wells Fargo, please let me have access to my money. This is not right and again this is not fair.”

