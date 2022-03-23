VIN Rock of Naughty By Nature Joins Jim Jones & His Co-Hosts on ‘Mining Diamonds’ Podcast | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The new entrepreneur-focused podcast Mining Diamonds created by Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters, has released their latest informative episode featuring A Donahue Baker & Vin Rock titled “Real Estate & Financial Development.” The podcast’s theme derives from 235 plus years of Black innovators and entrepreneurs being unrepresented and discredited in America, despite many of their contributions continuing to shape modern society.

Each episode of the podcast is hosted by musician, entrepreneur, and cryptocurrency ambassador Jim Jones and co-hosted by serial entrepreneurs, Nakia Booth and Beef Jones. On this episode, the hosts talk with CPA, real estate developer, and rapper Vincent Brown, better known as VIN Rock from the legendary hip hop group Naughty By Nature about what the new world of finance looks like with crypto, and how the partnership between UnitedMasters and Coinbase can help musicians. Real estate investor and Fintech founder, A.Donahue Baker also has a passionate discussion with the hosts about financial literacy and creating generational wealth.

About Mining Diamonds

The Mining Diamonds Podcast is a roundtable discussion between entrepreneurs, creators, stakeholders, and risk-takers on the topics of business and innovation hosted by hip-hop star Jim Jones, Nakia Booth, and Gregory “Beef” Jones. Ever mindful of “the culture” the podcast aims to mine knowledge in order to extract and give back. Mining Diamonds refers to the hard and laborious process of curating a precious diamond. In reference to the podcast – the diamonds equate to the many forgotten stories about the breadth, depth and wealth of knowledge, experience and skills that lie within the BIPOC entrepreneurial history. The Mining Diamonds podcast is produced and distributed by UnitedMasters, an artist services startup that helps musicians distribute and market their music while allowing them to keep their copyrights. The platform allows artists to release music directly to streaming services via Android or Apple decided and recently raised 50 million its series b funding round from apple and andreesen horowitz. Valuing the business at $350 million. UnitedMasters currently has more than 1 million artists on its platform and has inked deals with the NBA, ESPN, Tik Tok, and Twitch.

About UnitedMasters

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

source: hustleandco.com