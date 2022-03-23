This ‘Best-drunk Driver Ever’ Arrested for Killing 2 PA State Troopers and A Civilian | VIDEO

*A woman who recently boasted on social media that she was the “best-drunk driver ever” is now accused of killing two #Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian they were helping.

The 21-year-old driver, Jayana Tanae Webb, faces three counts of third-degree murder after prosecutors said she mowed down troopers #BrandenSisca, 29, #MartinMack III, 33, and a pedestrian #ReyesRiveraOliveras, 28, on the shoulder of I-95 Monday night.

The fatal crash occurred as troopers were responding to a call of a person walking in the southbound lanes of the busy highway near the Broad Street exit.

Authorities say Webb allegedly admitted to driving under the influence and reportedly cried throughout her arrangement on 18 felony counts, including two counts of the manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Liquor Store Owner Reports Robbery, Gets Jaw Broken by Cop [VIDEO]

Earlier this year, Webb bragged on Twitter about her alleged drunk driving skills.

“If you ask me, I’m the best-drunk driver ever,” she wrote on Twitter in a post on Jan. 15.

Both State troopers leave behind wives. Mack had two children, and Sisca’s widow is pregnant.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH: ‘Millennials’ Cast Talk Season 2 Return [EUR Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait! There’s more …

Webb’s attorney, Michael Walker, noted his client has no criminal history.

“Right now she’s devastated,” said Walker. “She’s extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal. She has no criminal past, has no prior contacts with police whatsoever.”

Webb stood before a judge on Tuesday night. She was denied bail.

“This is not going to be a case that’s going to be tried in the papers. We’re going to wait until the evidence comes out to make any specific comments about the facts of the case,” Walker said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will seek to ensure Webb is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.

Below is the police procession with at least 25 cruisers and motorcycles escorting the troopers’ bodies made its way from the crash scene to the medical examiner’s office.