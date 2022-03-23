Sasha and Malia Obama Spotted Hiking in LA [PHOTOS]

*Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted hiking in the Hollywood Hills on Mar. 16.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the siblings are seen dressed in black fitness attire while walking along a scenic trail in Los Angeles.

As reported by MadameNoire, the images damn near broke the internet, with one Twitter user commenting, “I love how Malia look like Obama if he was a babe and Sasha look like 87% Michelle, 13% Obama. Gorgeous girls them East African genes strong asf.”

Another wrote, “Will always love Michelle Malia & Sasha for being black women in the public eye who took all that shit in stride, minded their business and never let the haters see them sweat. And also serving looks.”

Check out the series of photos via the Twitter post below.

READ MORE: Angela Simmons Not Joining Cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Sasha Obama (20 years old) and Malia Obama (23 years old) in Los Angeles on 3/16/22. pic.twitter.com/BFy0T45Dbp — All Things Black Women (@ATBWomen) March 18, 2022

A third Twitter user said of the Obama sisters: “Sasha gives Chloe/Normani vibes, and Malia gives me Halle vibes. I love these girls. They are gorgeous. I love their hair colors too!”

“Not saying that these girls need to be huge celebrities but it’s so fascinating to me that they can really hit the button at any time and become a-list celebs… they have everything it takes and a silent fanbase ready for them if they ever did choose to,” wrote another user.

Malia and Sasha are said to be living on the west coast now. Following her graduation from Harvard University in 2021, Malia landed a gig as a writer for Donald Glover’s forthcoming new series with Amazon Studios. Sasha was previously enrolled at the University of Michigan but has reportedly transferred to a school in California. There are rumors that she now attends the University of Southern California.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, former President Barack Obama revealed he tested for positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter. Former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative, Obama said.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

Obama called his positive test “a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”