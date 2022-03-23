Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Jamaica to Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State

By Ny MaGee
Queen Elizabeth II
POUNDBURY, DORSET – OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

*Jamaicans appear to be over the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, as the government is reportedly in the process of removing her as head of state.

The move comes amid Prince William and Duchess Kate’s royal tour, “which palace sources have described as a “charm offensive” to win over people of the Caribbean, where the queen remains the reigning monarch of eight countries,” per Harpers Bazaar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica on March 22, as part of an eight-day Caribbean tour. They were greeted by protesters who are calling for reparations for the slave trade. “Good Morning Britain” reporter Noel Phillips, who is in Jamaica covering the visit, said: “I’ve been speaking to a source within the Prime Minister’s Government who has told me that as soon as they leave, Jamaica will begin the process of removing the Queen as head of state.

READ MORE: Barbados Cuts Ties to Queen Elizabeth & Becomes A Republic + Rihanna Accorded National Hero Status

“I’m trying to make sense myself as to why they are hosting William and Kate knowing very well they are going to remove the Queen as Head of State. And that this diplomatic charm mission appears to be a complete waste of time,” Phillips added. 

According to reports, the Jamaican government is starting the process of becoming a republic after Barbados removed the Queen as its head of state in 2021.

“It’s a long and arduous process, but having already put the wheels in motion, it will be full steam ahead in the coming weeks and months,” a senior government official told BAZAAR

Per Complex, 100 Jamaican influencers recently wrote an open letter to the crown which reads: “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration! We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.

“We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans, the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colonialization, is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

