Wednesday, March 23, 2022
EURVideoNews: US Embassy Visit Finds Griner in ‘Good Condition’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Brittney Griner - Getty
*An official from the US embassy in Moscow found US basketball player Brittney Griner to be “in good condition,” after they were recently granted consular access to the American athlete who is being detained in Russia, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN on Wednesday.

The embassy official was granted consular access to Griner on Tuesday, according to Price, the first official government access given to Griner since she had been detained by Russia since mid-February.

“We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” Price told CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

Fisher Jack

