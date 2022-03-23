Carl Crawford Calls Megan Thee Stallion a ‘Bonafide Alcoholic’ Amid Legal Battle

*Megan Thee Stallion and the boss of her record label Carl Crawford continue to trade jabs amid their ongoing legal battle over her contract.

As reported by Vlad TV, Crawford took to social media to clap back at the rapper’s accusation that he is addicted to prescription pills. Crawford called Megan a “bonafide alcoholic,” and warned that she should expect a new defamation complaint very soon.

The 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO recently told Megan to “Stop playing the victim” amid their strained professional relationship.

A countersuit has been filed in Megan’s legal battle with Crawford. In the new complaint, the label refuses to acknowledge her 2021 effort “Something for Thee Hotties” as an album and therefore wants a judge to agree that it should not be counted toward their contractual agreement, Complex reports.

Megan addressed the countersuit on Twitter, writing “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

She added that she’s “tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47” and claimed her label boss Carl Crawford “put his jewelry and chains” on her expense report. “Lord free me from this joke ass label.”

Crawford has reportedly told the artist, “U can keep that bullsh*t ass mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready.” To which Megan shot back, “Carl you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking sh*t to me like I got yo f*cking money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS NOT RICH. Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID.”

The issue will now be weighed over by a judge who will decide if the album should count toward Megan’s deal. If not, she would owe Crawford two more albums, per the report.

“This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse,” said Megan’s attorney Brad Hancock in a statement to Complex.