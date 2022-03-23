Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Bravo Announces Spinoff for ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger: ‘Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion’ [TEASER]

By Ny MaGee
0

Karen Huger
Karen Huger (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

*Bravo has announced that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger is getting her own spinoff that will offer viewers a glimpse into her family’s history. 

The spinoff titled “The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” is a two-part special that centers on Huger, who is an ambassador of Surry County, her husband Ray, and daughter Rayvin at the first Wooden family reunion, per Urban Hollywood 411

In the teaser trailer, Huger reveals her ancestors were slaves and listed as “property” on official documentation.

“This is a story about family. This is a story about history. This is a story about succession,” Karen says in the trailer. 

Check out the teaser via the Instagram video below.

READ MORE: Angela Simmons Not Joining Cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger)

Per press release, “The Woodens have a rich history in Surry County, tracing back to the 1800s. Karen’s ancestors, who were once enslaved, went to great lengths to purchase the farmland that they now own, when many African Americans worked to rebuild their lives after the Reconstruction Era.”

“We have family land that we could lose, and that’s what I don’t want,” Aunt Val says in the teaser. 

Huger shared the teaser on social media, along with the caption “So excited to share the news about our family reunion! Join us for Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion on 4/17 8pm @bravotv,” she wrote. “Thanks to #TrulyOriginal, to @rwbmedia for endless support and reaching our goal together, to my family, love you all. This is just the beginning, buckle up!”

The Bravo network commented under her post, “This show can never be duplicated, imitated or intimidated.”

Another user added, “We love to see it👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽The Wooden ancestors gotta be up in heaven slapping their knees and throwing around hi fives! This is amazing!!!!”

A third wrote, “Congratulations, love the story you and your family are going to share. So important! “

The special is produced by Truly Original with Andy Cohen serving as an executive producer.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” premieres April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Previous articleA Guy Pulls Out A Gun At A Comedy Club … and Hugs Mike Tyson! | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO