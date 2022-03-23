Bravo Announces Spinoff for ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger: ‘Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion’ [TEASER]

*Bravo has announced that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger is getting her own spinoff that will offer viewers a glimpse into her family’s history.

The spinoff titled “The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” is a two-part special that centers on Huger, who is an ambassador of Surry County, her husband Ray, and daughter Rayvin at the first Wooden family reunion, per Urban Hollywood 411.

In the teaser trailer, Huger reveals her ancestors were slaves and listed as “property” on official documentation.

“This is a story about family. This is a story about history. This is a story about succession,” Karen says in the trailer.

the teaser

Per press release, “The Woodens have a rich history in Surry County, tracing back to the 1800s. Karen’s ancestors, who were once enslaved, went to great lengths to purchase the farmland that they now own, when many African Americans worked to rebuild their lives after the Reconstruction Era.”

“We have family land that we could lose, and that’s what I don’t want,” Aunt Val says in the teaser.

Huger shared the teaser on social media, along with the caption “So excited to share the news about our family reunion! Join us for Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion on 4/17 8pm @bravotv,” she wrote. “Thanks to #TrulyOriginal, to @rwbmedia for endless support and reaching our goal together, to my family, love you all. This is just the beginning, buckle up!”

The Bravo network commented under her post, “This show can never be duplicated, imitated or intimidated.”

Another user added, “We love to see it👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽The Wooden ancestors gotta be up in heaven slapping their knees and throwing around hi fives! This is amazing!!!!”

A third wrote, “Congratulations, love the story you and your family are going to share. So important! “

The special is produced by Truly Original with Andy Cohen serving as an executive producer.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” premieres April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.