Beyoncé to Perform ‘Be Alive’ at Academy Awards

*Beyoncé is set to perform at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, alongside Billie Eilish, Finneas, and the other artists nominated for Best Original Song.
The music icon is nominated for “Be Alive,” which she recorded for the “King Richard” soundtrack. The project stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venis and Serena Williams. It’s unclear if Bey will be performing the song live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, or if it will be pre-taped performance from the tennis courts where the Williams sisters used to train in Compton, Variety reports.
The other Original Song nominees will also perform their nominated singles during the awards show, including Sebastián Yatra delivering “Dos Oruguitas,” Billie Eilish and Finneas performing “No Time to Die,” and Reba McEntire singing “Somehow You Do.” Van Morrison is also nominated for his song “Down To Joy” but is unable to attend the show due to his touring schedule.
If “Be Alive” wins the coveted golden trophy for Best Original Song, it would be Beyoncé’s first Academy Award.
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” is leading the Oscar nominations with 12 nods, “Dune,” which collected 10, and “West Side Story” with seven. Denzel Washington earned his 10th Oscar nod for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (the most for any Black actor).
The 94th Academy Awards take place on March 27 live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.
The 2022 Oscar Nominations are:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryuske Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound Design
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci