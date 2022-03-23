Beyoncé to Perform ‘Be Alive’ at Academy Awards

*Beyoncé is set to perform at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, alongside Billie Eilish, Finneas, and the other artists nominated for Best Original Song.

The music icon is nominated for “Be Alive,” which she recorded for the “King Richard” soundtrack. The project stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venis and Serena Williams. It’s unclear if Bey will be performing the song live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, or if it will be pre-taped performance from the tennis courts where the Williams sisters used to train in Compton, Variety reports.

The other Original Song nominees will also perform their nominated singles during the awards show, including Sebastián Yatra delivering “Dos Oruguitas,” Billie Eilish and Finneas performing “No Time to Die,” and Reba McEntire singing “Somehow You Do.” Van Morrison is also nominated for his song “Down To Joy” but is unable to attend the show due to his touring schedule.

If “Be Alive” wins the coveted golden trophy for Best Original Song, it would be Beyoncé’s first Academy Award.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” is leading the Oscar nominations with 12 nods, “Dune,” which collected 10, and “West Side Story” with seven. Denzel Washington earned his 10th Oscar nod for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (the most for any Black actor).

The 94th Academy Awards take place on March 27 live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The 2022 Oscar Nominations are:

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryuske Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard



Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound Design

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci